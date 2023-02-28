Multiple winner of the Golden Guitar Award singer, songwriter Sara Storer will team up with her brother Greg Storer for two Central West concerts.
They will perform in a Dubbo RSL concert on Friday night dedicated to families impacted by the recent floods in the Central West and the next evening they will play at the Eugowra showground.
Ms Storer and her siblings grew up in regional Victoria. She now lives in Albury and Mr Storer, who is also a farmer, lives with his family in Warren, one of the many towns which were ravaged by floods last year, while another family member calls Dubbo home.
This week's section of their tour has a focus on flood-hit communities as the Dubbo show will be followed by one at Eugowra, a town which was virtually washed off the map by what was described as an "inland tsunami" in November of last year.
"Like everyone who read the news reports and saw the devastating vision of Eugowra being wiped out, we were heartbroken," Ms Storer, said.
"Greg and I grew up in country Australia so are all too aware of the damage the elements can do."
Storer's credits include the Best Country Album at the ARIA in 2005 for Silos and 21 Golden Guitar awards over time in her musical career.
She and her brother had previously written songs together, starting with their debut album Chasing Buffalo, while their shared musical talent was recognised when they won a Golden Guitar for the song When I Was A Boy.
The family has recently come together to form the band STORER, which also includes Mr Storer's daughters, Bonnie and Pip.
The band's first album, Storer, was released last month.
The Dubbo RSL concert is on Friday, March 3 at 8pm. The next day, Saturday, March 4, the Storers will perform at Eugowra Showground from 6.30pm. Entry will be free there and their special guest will be Grant Luhrs.
"We hope that our music and stories will put a smile on the faces of the residents and contribute in some small way to create a distraction from what they are still going through," Ms Storer said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
