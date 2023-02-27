Central Western Daily

Clinical trials numbers in Western NSW and Far West could sky-rocket in coming years

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinical lead for the western cluster clinical trial support unit, Dr Rob Zielinski, called $6million in funding a 'once in a generational boost'. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Those living in Orange and the surrounding Central West currently battling issues such as cardiovascular disease and cancer will have more opportunities to take part in "life-altering" clinical trials following a funding announcement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.