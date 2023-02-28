Draft design plans for a reimagining of the Orange Adventure Playground have emerged. Resident feedback is sought.
Three concept renders feature a miniature bike track, swings, sand pit and digger, 'water play' area, basketball hoop, hopscotch map, covered seating, a seesaw, and equipment for disabled use.
Orange City Council's existing fund of $1.25 million is insufficient to build all components. The government body is requesting community comment on priorities.
"We want your feedback on the layout and what each of the spaces might include before going to the next level," a statement from Orange City Council said.
A survey is available until March 20 on the YourSay website, which also allows residents to post to the 'idea board'. A in-person forum will be held from 10am-2pm on March 4 at the Bletchington site.
The online survey asks for comment on the plans, order of preference for construction, and if a connection should be built to nearby sites including the privately run Eat Botanic cafe.
Just one public post has been made on the website. Account 'Geeb' says: "Keep most of the existing equipment but rejuvenate it with paint.
"Kids currently enjoy playing at the park; why remove it all? Save money and renovate it and add more areas like in the draft plan that is now displayed. All for removing the mulch and dirt though."
Council says its initial round of consultation in 2022 garnered 200 survey responses and 67 public 'idea board' comments.
The existing adventure playground facility was built about 20 years ago. It comprises a wooden castle, slide, climbing equipment, and swings.
Sydney-based consultant Civille Pty Ltd - which does not appear to have previously worked on a playground - produced the draft designs.
A statement on the company's website says: "[We are] focused on making urban places more in tune with their natural surrounds.
"We bridge the gap between green and grey infrastructure, transforming cities into more sustainable and liveable places by harnessing design and engineering innovation.
"Our holistic and collaborative approach turns strategy into positive, sustainable outcomes - from the smallest neighbourhood project to the most ambitious urban transformation."
Orange is home to more than 100 parks. At least 20 feature playground equipment for children.
