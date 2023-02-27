Nile Street Cafe has expanded with a new coffee bar.
Nile Street Cafe owner Frank Mohun has opened the bar at The Living Space, an interior design business in the former Mackies Store on the corner of Byng and McLachlan Streets.
"It's such a nice building and there's a nice setting and knickknacks and fire places," Mr Mohun said.
He said there are nice places to sit inside or outside and those outside can bring their dogs.
"In winter the fireplace is going."
Having started up about two weeks ago the first customers have already been in and with little promotion so far the word appears to be spreading.
"We are improving day in, day out, it just takes people time to get people aware of it.
Mr Mohun said he is yet to name the coffee bar, which is running in addition to the established and popular Nile Street Cafe.
He said the idea of moving into The Living Space came after he went to the shop and introduced himself.
"I just went down because people like to know what's going on and we got to talking,
"They have been coming to [Nile Street] for eight months and we thought we would give it a try."
Mandy and Michael Hartnig opened The Living Space at 211 Byng Street about six months ago.
"We are interior designers," Mrs Hartnig said.
"We stock in all the products associated with home renovation and new builds and specialty lifestyle gifts and we specialise in homewares.
The shop stocks furniture, rugs and lighting, sustainable flooring, custom window treatments and Murobond paint.
They also sell wood, gas and electric fireplaces as well as Esse electric and wood cookers.
"We support sustainable practice, we are community minded with an offering of various workshops, events and demonstrations," Mrs Hartnig said.
This is the second creative space the couple run. They opened another The Living Space store in Blackheath in the Blue Mountains in 2010.
The coffee bar is open from 7.30am to 11am Tuesday to Saturday each week.
The team from Our City Real Estate is celebrating more wins at the annual Rate My Agent Awards.
Agency director Will Miller said
"Lan Snowden, who is my business partner and the other director he won the number one agent in Orange and that was for the fourth year in a row, and he was also in the top 100 agents in Australia for the third year in a row," Mr Miller said.
"Our City Real Estate won number one agency in Orange for the third year in a row."
Mr Miller said the Rosie Long started a rental side of the business at the start of last year and just coming up to trading on 12 months, it won rental agency of the year in Orange.
He said that was a "huge achievement," considering how long it had been in operation for.
"The rental side of the business is going really well, it's something that we are concentrating on offering a boutique and personalised high-quality rental experience for landlords and for tenants and I think people are really appreciating that in the market," he said.
"We've built close to a 100 strong rent roll in 12-months."
Mr Miller said the awards are given off a calculation of how many houses or properties the agents sell or how many houses are leased, then by reviews.
"You have to send a review to every single purchaser, vendor, landlord and tenant, and it's based off positive reviews from both of those people," he said.
"It's not a system where you pick and choose who your reviews go to, you have to send them to everybody to give feedback and that consistently high review standard is what we use to win awards.
"That comes down to us giving consistently good customer service and focussing on the customer."
He said they also have a good return rate for the reviews they send out.
Our City Real Estate will celebrate its fifth year of operation in October this year.
Mr Miller said Mr Snowden founded the business and the highest ranking he's achieved through theses awards so far is number eight in Australia.
"To be performing that well in a small town that means you are competing against from agents in Double Bay and Baulkham Hills that are selling massive quantities of homes," he said.
A former employee of Browns Mowers and Chainsaws has taken over ownership of the long-standing Orange business.
Michael and Danielle Byrnes took up the reins following the retirement of previous owner Allan Weeks.
"I've been coming in since I was I think seven because Dad worked here and I was sort of just cleaning stuff then, like cleaning the mowers down and then it sort of worked its way all the way up to when I started an apprenticeship when I finished school when I was 16," Mr Byrnes.
He's worked there ever since saying he had a personal interest in "tinkering around with smaller motors and motorbikes".
He was worked as a workshop foreman when he decided to purchase the business with his wife Danielle who had been working as an office manager at Ashcrofts IGA in Orange.
"Now she's come to work here full-time," Mr Byrnes said.
Mr Byrnes said his father Lee Byrnes worked at the business for 26 years and has also returned to run the workshop.
Mr Byrnes said it was a "pretty straight changeover," and he'd picked up most of the information along the way working as a manager.
As far as putting their own stamp o the business he said new signing is going up in coming months and they are trying to keep more products and items in stock.
"You will have a lot more stuff here to suit everyone," he said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
