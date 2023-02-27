Central Western Daily
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Our City Real Estate win, Nile Street and The Living Space, new owners at Browns Mowers and Chainsaws

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Mohun, Bethany Stephenson, Mandy Hartnig, Freddie the shop dog and Michael Hartnig are operating The Living Space and a coffee bar from the former Mackies Cafe on the corner of Byng and McLachlan Streets. Picture by Tanya Marschke

Nile Street Cafe has expanded with a new coffee bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.