If anyone thought there wasn't much desire to win the Western Zone Club Knockout, they forgot to tell Bailey Edmunds that - and the whole CYMS Cougars side after its extraordinary championship victory at Wade Park against St Pat's on Sunday.
It was a sensational turnaround for the Dubbo side, whose total of 7/150 would be considered below par. They then went into action with the ball and in the field to become, as captain Ben Knaggs put it, 'the best in the west'.
"It feels pretty good, we came here with the idea of being the best in the west and were able to come away with the trophy," he said.
Going into the fixture, the new Knockout competition delivered on everything it promised.
The draw and results had worked out for the 2021/22 BOIDC champion and 2021/22 Whitney Cup winners to be facing off against each other.
After CYMS posted its score, you would be forgiven for thinking it might the perfect day for St Pat's - but champion sides do champion things.
Most of the Cougars batting line-up were off to starts, however they all struggled to go on with it on a flat Wade Park deck.
Wicket-keeper Jake Settree was the top-scorer with 35 not out while Patrick Nelson chipped in with him for an unbeaten 20 at the end, forming a 50-run partnership.
Connor Slattery was the pick of the bowlers with 4/33 while Jay Webber had 2/20.
Knaggs said despite the total his side put on the board, they were always confident.
"We backed ourselves, 150 I thought (was defendable) with the big boundaries here at Wade Park," he said.
"I thought if we bowl well we're in with a chance, we've got a pretty decent bowling attack so we walked out confident."
Edmunds grabbed the first wicket for CYMS, trapping Bailey Brien in front for 7. The Cougars players would've had their hearts in their mouths after that when one of the best batsman in Western Zone, Cooper Brien, was dropped early in his innings.
Thomas Nelson made up for it with a quality grab at slip, removing Brien for 16 with St Pat's 2/35.
Slattery (36) then combined with Andrew Brown (23) for a 55-run partnership before they both fell on 90. Brown's wicket would be the first of an unbelievable amount of run outs.
Adam Ryan (4) was walking back to the sheds at 5/112, as Patrick Nelson claimed his second run out.
A collapse ensued for Pat's and Derryn Clayton could only watch on from the non-strikers end as his side went from 5/112 to 7/122, all through run outs.
With four overs remaining, Edmunds had the ball in his hand and clean bowled Cody Hall (4) to make it 8/129.
St Pat's then needed 22 runs to win off 18 balls, and as all good captain's do, Knaggs soaked up the pressure with the ball.
The final delivery of his over was clipped to leg-side, with St Pat's needing to run. Settree, who had dropped a catch earlier, then showed his talent to quickly hustle to the ball, and throw the stumps down from just inside the circle, running out Jay Webber in sensational fashion.
With 15 runs needed now off 12 balls, St Pat's would need a miracle. Edmunds was on though, bowling Clayton (32) out with his second delivery to put both hands in the air and wheel away in celebration before he was mobbed by team-mates.
Knaggs agreed the display from Edmunds (3/26) showed how important he is in high pressure situations.
"Buzz is an unbelievable bowler, he could be the best in Western Zone, particularly on his day and especially with the white ball," he said.
"I think he's incredible, he just bowls a very good length and his pace too, it's pretty hard to play.
"But also a shout out to everyone else that bowled, the whole bowling unit. From (Matt) Purse (1/20) and Buzz opening the bowling to the spinners through the middle with Harry Bayliss (1/33) and Paddy Nelson (0/22), it was just exceptional."
The winning skipper added the hard work done on the field led to his team's impressive display in the field.
"We let a few chances go early but our run outs and fielding later in the innings put us on the front foot and got us the win," he said.
"Every Wednesday and Friday, we try and do at least an hour of good, hard fielding. We have a good net session and go have a field when we're buggered and it just showed today that in the last 20 overs we really stepped up our game and brought it home."
With the Cougars bus ready to rev home, Knaggs said his will celebrate the victory well and truly.
"Tonight there will be a few beers with a nice little bus trip home," he laughed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.