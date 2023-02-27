Exposure to poetry from a young age led Queensland bush poet John Watkins to step up to the microphone at the Banjo Paterson Australian Bush Poetry Festival this week.
Mr Watkins, the author of three books, is from Springsure, 66 kilometres south of Emerald in the Queensland Central Highlands, or 765 kilometres north west of Brisbane.
He said he and wife Debbie hit the road on a "grey nomad type tour" and stopped in Orange in time for the festival.
It was a good decision with an opportunity to perform landing him the inaugural Banjo Paterson Festival 2023 Cargo Inn Cup at the first Cargo Inn Poetry Competition.
"I competed yesterday and I went OK last night at the Cargo Inn," Mr Watkins said.
He said what he liked about the poetry competition held in and around Orange was the number of places where he could walk up and practice performing in front of a crowd.
I've been extremely pleased with the way the festival has gone.- Festival committee chairman Len Banks
"I enjoy the walk ups where I can get up and have a go and a few competitions to try your hand at if you want it," he said.
Mr Watkins said he's been writing poetry for about 10 or 15 years but performing it has been a more recent endeavour.
"It's in my genes," he said and described how his mother used to write and recite poetry.
"She used to recite poetry when we were kids."
Mr Watkins performed again at the festival markets that were hosted by the Rotary Club of Orange on Sunday.
Among those who also travelled to Orange for the festival was Magaret Ryan from the Henry Lawson Memorial Literary Society who came for her second year and this year brought along Jan Lews and Seamus Foley from the Victorian Bush Poetry and Music Association for good measure.
"We've come up on the train," Ms Lewis said.
Ms Lewis has organised the poetry section of the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival at Corryong for about 27 years but is now focusing more on her own poetry.
"I'm trying to do more reciting and writing," she said.
She said she first became involved after a boyfriend offered to read her a poem he'd written when she was younger.
"I thought, I can do better than that," Ms Lewis said.
"That was 40 or 50 years ago and I've been nudging the edges ever since.
Even with years of experience and involvement behind her, Ms Lewis said a workshop run by bush poets from Lightning Ridge, Melanie Hall and Susie Carcary has given her ideas and new techniques she's looking forward to trying when she gets home.
Margaret Ryan who was the driving force behind the visit to this year's festival said she has also been interested in poetry since she was a child.
"I was brought up in an orphanage, I suffered from compulsive rhyming as a child," she said.
Bob and Elizabeth Lloyd were also present at the markets where Bob recited a poem from their son David Lloyd's book, Alive in Dubbo.
Unfortunately David is sick and was unable to compete to make an appearance to promote the book so his parents attended on his behalf.
"He was supposed to perform yesterday in the open section of the poetry reading," Mr Lloyd said on Sunday.
"He won the open competition a few years ago and we get back when we can."
Although the festival celebrates the birth of Banjo Paterson and Australian bush poetry each year, Mrs Lloyd said David's poetry is social realism.
"We've lived this book as David has, it's been about 10 years in the making," she said.
"He won the Flying Islands Manuscript Competition and that's how this book got published. He was a joint winner."
Although the book is based around Dubbo, Mr Lloyd said there were commonalities for people living in the Central West and it is currently on sale at Collins Booksellers in Orange and the Book Connection in Dubbo.
Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival committee chairman, and Rotary Club of Orange president Len Banks said bush poets came from every state and territory in Australia except the Northern Territory and South Australia, even as from as far as Broome.
"I've been extremely pleased with the way the festival has gone," Mr Banks said.
"We've had great patronage from local venues, pubs, clubs, wineries, ex-services' clubs, conservatorium, great participation and a wonderful group of visiting poets."
He said the large number of visitors, many of whom spent a week in and around Orange for the festival was largely due to the National Bush Poetry Performance Championship, which was held at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Thursday and Friday.
He said being a national competition, it attracted the best bush poets from across the country and they were judged by three previous winners Greg North, Melanie Hall and Susie Carcary.
The events started with Banjo's Birthday Party on February 17 and finished on Sunday, February 26 with the Rotary Community Market Day at the Orange Northcourt and a sold-out sunset celebration at Strawhouse Wines.
"They were all fully subscribed," Mr Banks said of the weeks' activities, "they were all really at capacity."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
