Sarah James convicted in Bathurst Local Court after assaulting teenager

By Court Reporter
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
Woman placed on court order after pushing, scratching teenager

PUSHING, scratching and yelling at a teenager has brought a 39-year-old woman before court.

