A group of Hawks and CYMS, with a sprinkling of Woodbridge talent, walk on to a field. Normally that'd mean a contest against each other.
However, when it comes to this year's Western under 21s premiership, it means a cohesive unit ready to take on Western's best.
Coming into round one of the competition, the Orange Orangutans were probably a bit of an unknown. Undoubtedly there's quality players in the side, but putting it all together would be the key.
With its opening fixtures, the players showed they'll be a side to watch out for throughout the season, accounting for Nyngan in the first match with a 12-6 win before hitting its straps in the second fixture with a 24-6 victory over Castlereagh.
For co-coach Jake Blimka, it was pleasant to see his side simply execute what it'd been practicing.
"We had a game plan just to keep our errors to a minimum and have a good sense of discipline and not let many tries in," he said.
"We had a high completion and got through our sets and scored a few tries with it.
"To get away to Narromine and get two wins is very pleasing."
Over the two games, Jy-Lawrence Lyall was one of the standouts with two tries while the rest of the six-pointers were shared around.
Blimka added his side's ability to complete despite lacking much continuity between each other was one of the most pleasing aspects of Saturday's performances.
"There was a lot of new faces in different spots with two clubs coming together, so if we can hold the ball and minimise errors we're always going to do OK," he said.
"We've got a squad that's pretty capable, between the players and coaches I couldn't have asked them to do their job more perfectly."
The other result from Saturday's match was a 26-0 win to Nyngan over Castlereagh.
Orange will head to Dunedoo next weekend to play a red hot Bathurst St Pat's side that won both its Sunday matches along with a 1:10pm clash with Woodbridge.
Blimka believes there's only positives to look forward to when it comes to the Orangutans next list of fixtures.
"It's only ups, we've got a few blokes that'd normally start in the squad coming back so we'll probably only get stronger from here," he said.
"There's six players to come in, and four will start in the 13."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
