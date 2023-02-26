Man to get a 'wake up call' from drink-driving which could've had 'tragic' outcome

A "STUPID decision" to drive on Australia Day after drinking a number of beers has cost a man hundreds of dollars and his licence for a number of months.
Brock William Board, 23, of Logan Street, Eglinton, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were patrolling William Street in Bathurst about 5.15pm on January 26 this year when they saw a white Toyota - driven by Board - turn right into Durham Street, court papers reveal.
Once they stopped the vehicle, Board was subject to an alcohol breath test, which was positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where, after a 15 minute period, he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.140.
While in police custody, Board told officers he had "a few" Stone and Wood beers about an hour before he was pulled over.
During sentencing, Board's solicitor, Ms Mason, told the court her client, who had four matters on his record since he got his licence, had never driven while intoxicated.
"There is no excuse for what happened, he thought he was able to drive. He's a gentle, kind, quiet man ... it was a misjudgment," Ms Mason said.
Magistrate C Farnan said in response that Board was "fortunate in some way" to have not blown into the high-range.
"I see so many tragic things arise out of these types of instances. You're capable of making better decisions. You will get a wake up call from this," Magistrate Farnan said.
Board was convicted and fined $900. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, Board must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
