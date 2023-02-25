Returned army serviceman with PTSD tried to hide from police, court hears

A RETURNED army serviceman who drank "a lot" of alcohol before he tried to hide from police in fear has been taken off the road for drink-driving.
Corey Reinier Chapman, 27, of Upper Turon Road, Sofala, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 after he pleaded guilty to mid-range PCA.
According to court documents, Chapman was riding a motorcycle along Stewart Street in Bathurst about 2.50am on December 18 last year when police spotted him without a helmet and carrying a pillion passenger.
Police said they did a U-turn and followed him before they saw his bike a short time later at a motor inn, where he and his passenger were found hiding in the walkway.
The court heard Chapman told police he had "a lot" of alcohol, as officers noticed he had lightly glazed eyes and smelt of liquor.
After submitting a positive alcohol test, Chapman was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.142.
While at the station, Chapman admitted to having eight beers and nine rums, with his first at 12pm the day before.
Chapman's solicitor, Ms Theobald, told the court during sentencing that her client - who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has longstanding injuries from his service - has gained "insight" into his offending.
"He said he panicked, his paranoia kicked in before he realised the police weren't going to harm him," Ms Theobald said.
In reply, Magistrate C Farnan said Chapman knew he "did the wrong" thing, which was made clear when he admitted to police he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.
Chapman was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.
Once the suspension period is complete, Chapman must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
