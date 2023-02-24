Central Western Daily

Michael Wayne Long, 45, placed on community correction order after pleading guilty to common assault, harming an animal

By Court Reporter
Updated February 25 2023 - 9:06am, first published 7:30am
Argument about phone call led to woman and her dog being punched by 45yo man

PUNCHING a woman in the face and hitting a dog during an argument has cost a man, who will now serve more than one-and-a-half years on a community-based court order.

