Argument about phone call led to woman and her dog being punched by 45yo man

PUNCHING a woman in the face and hitting a dog during an argument has cost a man, who will now serve more than one-and-a-half years on a community-based court order.
Michael Wayne Long, 45, of McMenamin Place, Kelso, accepted an early finding of guilt in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 to common assault and committing an act of cruelty on an animal.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence said Long and the victim in the matter were at an address in Kelso about 7pm on January 12 this year when they began to argue over a phone call.
Long stood over the victim before he grabbed her head and started to punch her in the face, which he did five to six times, according to the police documents.
After the victim kicked Long away, he got up and punched the victim's dog before he then picked up a remote and threw it at her face.
The police documents said the victim called police, who arrived a short time later and got an electronic statement about the incident.
Police said they were patrolling the Kelso area at about 10pm on the same day when they saw Long walking near the intersection of Kable Close and Bannerman Crescent.
After refusing to give police his name, Long was arrested and searched. Police said they found a credit card that indicated his name.
Long was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed about the incident.
During sentencing, Long's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Primrose, told the court his client accepted the finding of guilt for the charge, which took place in January this year.
"The 'facts' don't make for happy reading. The dog was an innocent victim in all of this, as was the woman," Magistrate C Farnan said.
Long was placed on a community correction order for 20 months and fined $400.
