Central Western Daily
Home/News/NSW Election
Nsw Election

What candidates say they'll do for roads across the Central West

February 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ROADS across the Central West are falling apart, forcing motorists to endure bumpy rides over pothole-riddled roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.