ROADS across the Central West are falling apart, forcing motorists to endure bumpy rides over pothole-riddled roads.
While the NSW government has offered up funding, mayors across the region have said the funding doesn't go far enough to address to enormous repair bills local councils are facing.
ACM journalists spoke to candidates across the electorates of Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange to find out what they think of the quality of roads in the area, and to ask what they would do to help address the problem.
Here's what they had to say.
"Appalling and downright dangerous."
They were the words that came to mind for Labor candidate Cameron Shaw, who said the major flooding experienced in recent months has ripped up the roads and cause "serious potholes".
Greens candidate Kay Nankervis has also highlighted the impact flooding and incessant rain has had on the roads, linking the situation seen in the electorate to climate change.
"Yet another cost of inaction by our governments and across the globe on climate change," she said.
"Every time you hit a post-flood pothole, I urge motorists to think on that brilliant accounting by pro-coal lobbyists who've argued that renewables are too hard, coal and gas are cheaper, so we should let climate change rip."
The current Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, who is a Nationals man seeking re-election for a fourth term, has not provided a clear assessment on the state of roads in the Bathurst electorate.
He did, however, note the money that the current government has put into fixing roads that have been damaged.
When it comes to road projects, candidates have yet to name any big-ticket items they'll be championing if elected as the Member for Bathurst.
Mr Toole pointed to recent funding announcements, which local councils are already using to repair roads.
"To date, the Bathurst electorate has benefited from over $70 million investment that has gone towards assisting councils in the electorate to maintain and fix their regional and local roads and bridge replacements," he said.
He said the NSW Liberals and Nationals have committed a further $1 billion for regional roads and to improve resilience of the road network across the state, if re-elected.
Mr Toole also claimed that NSW Labor "has not committed a single dollar to roads in the region" and that a Labor Government "will only send regional NSW backwards".
Unsurprisingly, Bathurst's Labor candidate disagrees with that.
Mr Shaw, while not naming any funding plans Labor has, said he would be pushing for the Regional Road Transfer and NSW Road Classification Review to be released, and then make recommendations based on the findings of that report.
He has also said he would be looking into repairing roads around Jenolan Caves and looking at raising low-level bridges.
"As we have seen with the many 'once in a hundred year' floods we had over the last few years, we need to ensure that our town isn't cut in half," Mr Shaw said.
Ms Nankervis also didn't name any local projects, but said she would be pushing for policies to address climate change, which she thinks could prevent further damage to regional roads as a result of flooding.
"We'll keep pushing for a ban on new coal and gas mining, to phase out coal and gas by 2030 and a transition to 100 per cent renewable energy," she said.
"Just thinking ahead to prevent more catastrophic weather events in decades to come. Keep the road disaster repair bill down that way and keep our roads functioning in top condition more of the time. Prevention is better than cure."
Incumbent Nationals member Dugald Saunders contended recent rainfall has led to extensive damage on the electorate's road network, but said the Coalition has been injecting money into the issue to enable necessary repairs.
"There's no doubt the past few years have had a toll on our roads, not just in NSW but across eastern Australia. There's always more we can do to support councils to maintain their infrastructure, and I'm always willing to have those conversations to find positive solutions," he said.
But his opposing candidate, Labor's Josh Black, said that the poor quality of the roads can't just be attributed to the wet weather in 2022.
"This hasn't just been the result of the last year or so of wet weather, but is the result of 12 years of neglect, under-funding, waste, rorts, pork-barrelling and cost-shifting onto councils by this Coalition government," he said.
"A last minute, panicked, cash-splash to fill pot holes shows that this tired government is out of time and out of ideas."
If there's one thing the two candidate can agree on, it's that more needs to be done to support councils and restore roads across the Dubbo electorate.
Mr Black said the NSW Labor Party will soon be announcing its regional transport and roads package and said the party remains committed to working with local councils to deliver resources to where they are needed.
He has also identified some local projects he wants to champion.
"The overtaking lanes between Narromine and Dubbo are yet another project that was big on announcement but short on delivery. This has dragged on, and needs extra resources to be finished as soon as possible," he said.
"If elected, I'll be pushing immediately for money to be allocated for a Dubbo Newell Highway Bypass Route Reservation Study."
Meanwhile, Mr Saunders said the current Liberal-Nationals government has a proven track record in building a strong economy, and investing in the infrastructure that matters.
"A re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government will invest a further $1 billion to upgrade the roads communities use every day in regional NSW, fast-track upgrades to freight pinch points and rebuild our road and transport infrastructure to be more resilient against natural disasters," he said.
Candidates for the seat of Orange agree that the roads in the electorate have seen better days.
Incumbent Phil Donato, who will be approaching the election as an independent for the first time, said that many roads remain in a state of disrepair.
He said funding was slow to come from the NSW government last year when the area with hit by floods and wet weather and, when it did come, the figure was "laughable".
Labor's Heather Dunn, like her counterpart in Bathurst, called the state of roads in Orange appalling and downright dangerous, a similar sentiment to that expressed by Nationals candidate Tony Mileto.
"We know there is an issue with the roads in our electorate and in fact the entire state," Mr Mileto said.
"The unprecedented amount of rain of the last couple of years has caused extensive damage to our roads."
To fix up roads across the Orange electorate, candidates are pointing to statewide funding commitments and advocacy work to ensure the area gets its fair share.
Mr Mileto pointed to the Coalition's election commitment of $1 billion in funding for roads and rail, which would include a $400 million injection for the Fixing Local Roads program, $300 million to establish a new Fast Tracking Freight program, and $300 million for a Build Back Better program for more resilient roads.
But, if you ask Mr Donato, this Coalition promise cannot be relied upon.
"The problem is that the National Liberal Government have said it's contingent on the Coalition being returned to government at the March 25 state election, so this funding cannot be relied upon to be delivered," Mr Donato said.
In addition to naming Cargo Road and Banjo Patterson Way as priority areas for significant upgrades, Mr Donato promised to continue lobby for funding and to hold the government responsible.
"I have vigorously pursued the government for financial support of our local councils to assist repair of the extraordinary damage local roads have sustained, which prompted the NSW Government to respond with financial packages," he said.
"I will continue to hold government accountable on their funding announcements and commitments to assist councils with local road repairs."
Ms Dunn said NSW Labor will have more to say on its plans for regional roads ahead of the election.
Locally, her focus is on getting funding to repair key roads.
"I don't remember the last time I travelled between Orange and Bathurst, or Orange and Cargo, and wasn't impacted by roadworks; there are currently 40km/h signs in 90km/h zones because the damage is so bad," she said.
"The potholes on Henry Parkes Way are almost big enough to fit my car.
"Transport NSW recently said that 10,000km worth of asphalt was needed to repair roads across Western NSW. I would advocate for funding to ensure these repairs occur."
Ms Dunn also wants to see repairs carried out on the road to the Mount Canobolas summit.
