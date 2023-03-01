When Orange CYMS trots out in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season, there'll be a new look across the board and two Englishmen will form part of that identity.
Hailing from the North of England, both Josh Hart and Heath Phillips will hope to ensure captain-coach Ethan McKellar's first season at the helm will be a successful one as momentum builds towards round one on April 15/16.
Hart, will hopefully fill a hole in CYMS' backline that's seen a number of departures while Phillips is a second-rower/lock.
The latter - who originally hails from Leeds - has only had a short time in Australia, moving to the country six weeks ago to start work as a teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School.
"I played for a club called Batley which was a similar standard to this then also played for GB (Great Britain) teachers against armed forces, students and police every year in a round robin," Phillips said.
"Then I just thought why not come over to Australia?"
Having a significant background in rugby league, meant it was only natural Phillips would find himself playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"Somebody I knew recommended coming to CYMS saying it was a good setup, good group of lads and a good standard as well, so I'm excited for it," he said.
And while Phillips is keen for the season to start, there is one aspect that's starkly different to back home.
"It's great (being here), just not the humidity when we're running," he laughed.
"It's been a good pre-season, there's not as much running as this (back home), so I've jokingly said I've joined a running club not a footy team."
Hart, his new team-mate grew up not too far away from Phillips, in Hull.
And while the second-rower is becoming acclimatised to Orange's summer weather, Hart has experienced the extremes, spending time in the Northern Territory.
"I played for West Hull from when I was 10 to 22 then came overseas and played a little bit in Northern Territory with the Nightcliff Dragons while I was up there doing regional work," he said.
From there he moved to Sydney, playing with Coogee Dolphins for the past four years, before recently relocating to Orange where CYMS was always going to be his choice of club.
"I knew one of the boys, Sam Warner, who recommended to come down and play with CYMS," he said.
Hart added the pre-season with CYMS hasn't been too different to what he's experienced in Australia.
"It's pretty similar to be fair," he said.
"I'm enjoying it and obviously translating into the team. Nobody knows who you are so you have to earn your authority and respect instead of going through the motions with a team you've been playing for years so I'm enjoying that."
CYMS' first match will be against Macquarie Raiders, with a ground to be confirmed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
