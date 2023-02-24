Central Western Daily
CYMS Cougars will meet St Pat's Old Boys in the Western Zone Club Knockout final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:26pm
CYMS Cougars quick Bailey Edmunds is hoping his side can be crowned the best in the west. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The title of who is the best club team in the Western Zone has long been debated by this weekend we will get our answer when Dubbo CYMS Cougars travel to Orange.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

