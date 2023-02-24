He's a humble young man but Rex Bassingthwaite has already shown glimpses of the superstar talent he possesses.
Bassingthwaite and his Western Rams teammates will be in action once again on Sunday when they face Illawarra South Coast Dragons at Parkes' Pioneer Oval.
The Kurt Hancock-coached side has won just one of their opening three games of the Andrew Johns Cup but has shown signs they are capable of better performances.
A tough loss to Monaro Colts last weekend means the Rams now must win all their remaining matches to be in with a chance of playing finals, something Bassingthwaite hopes they start on Sunday.
"I'm feeling good, it's going to be a good challenge but I think we should go quite well," he said.
"The boys are feeling good, we felt pretty bad after the loss but I think that has changed.
"We are back at home also so that's always good. I've played heaps of footy in Parkes."
A livewire back and playmaker, Bassingthwaite has moved around a bit so far this season but the St Johns junior is loving his new position at fullback.
"I started in the halves and then moved to fullback," he said.
"I like playing at the back, it gives you a bit more time and space.
"It's more of a chance to run the ball which I love doing."
Hancock has raved about the talent the under 16s team possesses and Bassingthwaite said the respect goes both ways.
"He's been really good, all the boys love him," he said.
After two slow starts in their respective losses, the Rams' only win came against Riverina but last weekend the St Johns junior scored an impressive long-range try of his own to get Western back in the match.
However, for Sunday's match, Bassingthwaite knows exactly what Western need to do to ensure a victory.
"It's always just us starting slow but that's country football," he said.
"We aren't used to the bigger boys and the physicality but once we warm into the game you can see we are a strong side.
"We just need to work on starting faster."
Over the summer, the Western fullback got a chance to spend time down in Sydney with the Penrith Panthers as part of their connection with the bush.
The premier rugby league club in Australia, Bassingthwaite admitted it was something he won't forget anytime soon.
"I went down there for six weeks, it was really good fun down there learning and taking everything in," he said.
"I got to meet new people and be around great coaches.
"The Penrith community is obviously great, they are a premiership-winning club so it was just good to be part of it.
"I really enjoyed it and I'm very grateful."
Sunday's match at Pioneer Oval will begin at 10am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
