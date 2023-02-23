Back in her weight division, and dominating whoever stands in her wake.
Elodie Anna Minhinnick travelled to Sydney last Friday with one goal in mind: to take home the NSW state bantamweight title.
Up against Federica Thorne - who was fighting in front of her home crowd at Bonnyrigg Sports Club - the Orange-based fighter claimed victory via unanimous decision in a four-round fight.
With her record now at 7-3, Minhinnick was delighted to now hold a title in her own division, having previously won titles in the lightweight division.
"It's been a hard training camp, now it's just relief," she said.
"I was very excited to have another title shot and win, it especially means more because it was my weight division so from now on I'll be able to defend it and fight some more, I'm looking forward to that."
There won't be too much time to rest and reflect, with Minhinnick and her coaches Dave and Jack Littlefield eyeing off more opportunities.
"She hopefully has two more title fights on country shows coming up in April 1 at Cobar then April 15 at Cowra," Dave Littlefield said.
"We are hopeful one of them can be for the Australian global title. Then she will look to have a break and re-assess what's next."
Littlefield also praised his student's improvements on the mental side of boxing, with the title-winner making major improvements in the past few years.
"Since starting with us nearly two years ago she has just got better and better with her fitness and boxing skills, but what I've noticed the most is the improvement with the mental part of boxing," he said.
"She is so mentally strong when it comes to boxing, she now controls the pre-fight nerves a lot better than when she first started with us and when that bell goes she switches straight into fight mode."
Minhinnick said a lot those improvements have come from getting the basics right.
"Boxing is very much a mental game, the fight pretty much happens before the fight itself with your mental focus and you have to be good with it," she said.
"The hardest part of boxing is the mental part but David and the team are very good with it - I've improved a lot with the mental state, it's good.
"(I've implemented) simple things like motivational quotes, relaxing music, headphones and breathing. The little things are very important especially the breathing side - every breath, every step you focus on and take it round by round."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
