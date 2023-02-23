One of Australia's more controversial shock jocks is headed to Orange this weekend.
Sky News' Paul Murray will broadcast live from the Lord Anson hotel starting 9pm, Sunday.
The program will spruik local producers, attractions including Orange Regional Museum, and the town's "rich" history.
Acting-Mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily he has agreed to be interviewed.
The broadcast kicks-off season five of Paul Murray Live series 'Our Town'. In the Central West Sky News can be watched on Foxtel and SCA Channel 56.
Registrations for in-person attendance have closed. A spokesperson for Sky said: "The event is currently at full capacity."
Paul Murray is a self-described "conservative" opinion commentator known for controversial takes on hot button topics. He formerly worked as a radio presenter at 2UE.
In promotional material Sky News describes their star broadcaster as: "The last line of defence for common sense."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.