HE RAISED over $1 million last year for Dementia Australia and now Royce Simmons will be at it again in 2023.
Simmons, a rugby league stalwart for the Penrith Panthers, walked from his home town of Gooloogong to Penrith to raise awareness for dementia and Alzheimer's disease, with the 62-year-old being diagnosed with the latter in 2021.
This year Simmons will be walking from Dubbo to Bathurst via Orange and Eugowra, with a number of high-profile walking companions to join him on the 12-day journey across the Central West starting on April 18.
"Through my own diagnosis I came to learn the statistics around dementia, and they're genuinely shocking," Simmons said.
"It's a disease that affects almost every family in every community around the country.
"The walk gives us an opportunity to start important conversations and spread awareness, while also raising funds that will make a meaningful difference."
Dementia is the leading cause of death for Australian women and the second leading cause of death for all Australians.
It's estimated there are currently up to 400,000 Australians living with the disease and another 1.5 million people involved in their care.
"On last year's walk I met and spoke to so many people who had been dealing with dementia in some way and they were very emotional conversations," Simmons said.
"I also saw how willing people were to put their hand in their pocket to help fight this disease.
"The job isn't done so that's why we're heading back out again, and looking for new corporate partners to join us in 2023."
Along with raising funds for dementia research, during each leg of Royce's Big Walk, Simmons and his walking companions will attend functions in support of local junior rugby league clubs.
The walk will conclude at Carrington Park in Bathurst on Saturday, April 29, as the Panthers and Wests Tigers sides do battle for the Royce Simmons Cup.
For more information on Royce's Big Walk and the sponsorship opportunities available, visit roycesbigwalk.com.au.
