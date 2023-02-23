While good test results are always nice, for Peter Meers, education is about much more than that.
The 2022 NAPLAN results were released on Wednesday and saw James Sheahan Catholic High School given a 'high performing' rank.
"It's very exciting for the school and very affirming," he said of the result.
Kids around the country take NAPLAN tests in years three, five, seven and nine to test literacy and numeracy skills.
For James Sheahan, the most recent results from 2022 showed that year nine students were "above" the average student from across Australia - when compared to those with a similar background - in reading, writing and numeracy, while the year seven cohort tested above average in four of the five markers.
"To me, it's really encouraging because we have been doing work on that area," Mr Meers said specifically of literacy and reading.
"It also hopefully reflects the work of quality teaching, because if you're improving the quality of the teaching in the classrooms, you'd see improvement in students and not just in top ends, but in all areas."
Mr Meers took over as the school's principal in 2018, which means 2023 will mark the first year 12 group that he has overseen from start to finish.
"I became principal and very quickly had Covid hit, so it's been a very surreal time," he said of the five full years he has been in the top job.
"The thing that I'm noticing with students is their positivity. When I visit classrooms and see them in the playground, I do get that sense of positivity and that they are proud to be Sheahan students. They recognise that we have high expectations of them."
While James Sheahan hasn't had a red marker - meaning below average - against their name dating back to 2014, there has been a noticeable uptick in green "above" ratings.
In 2016, the school saw four green boxes, six in 2017 and three in 2018. Each of the three years after that - with 2020 not included as tests did not proceed due to Covid - saw the school record seven green boxes out of a possible ten.
"To me, it's having that 7-12 vision; what do we want them to achieve at the end of their schooling and what skills do they need to be successful when they get there," Mr Meers added.
"That 7-12 is really important to me. Another thing that is really important to me is the quality of teacher practice. We want teachers learning from one another. What are the high impact strategies that help students be successful and we're doing a lot of work in that area.
"That will help kids in the high end, the middle and the bottom."
While the principal acknowledged that it was nice to see students testing well - as it proved to him they were on the right track - he wants to see students succeed in life, not just the classroom.
"We're very much focused on the whole person. Yes, it's very nice to have good NAPLAN results, but it's also about what opportunities there are for students, do they like coming to school and do they feel supported," he said.
"Yes, that's lovely to get this affirmation, but we're all about life-long learning. We tell our students that they're life-long learners and we tell our staff they're life-long learners.
"We want to make them happy, with the skills to be successful."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
