Earthy scents of vintage leather and aged wood lingers in the air to team with old, discoloured cork walls that play host to classic movie posters.
The odd spring protruding through old theatre chairs, initials of lovers' names are still etched in their wooden backs.
A "hidden gem" in Manildra, stepping into the AMUSU Theatre is like walking straight out of a time machine.
The country's oldest operational picture theatre, the heritage-listed building still airs movies to crowds, showing screenings on every third Saturday and Sunday of each month.
Originally dubbed "Tom's Garage" in 1936, the AMUSU Theatre was founded by a "theatre pioneer" named Allan Tom - a man who travelled with an enormous movie projector to share his love of film entertainment across regional towns.
Mr Tom continued bringing audiences this cinematic joy until the ripe age of 93 when he died in 1995, just one week shy of his birthday.
Though the fact that anything is still running today is due to the birth of the AMUSU Theatre committee.
"I do love it, you have to love it to keep this going," president of the committee, Joan Stevenson said.
You couldn't do it if you didn't love it.- AMUSU Theatre president, Joan Stevenson on doing it for love.
The president said Mr Tom was known as a character in the village who "just made things go".
She said he'd tie things up with wire "like they used to do in the old days", with a real knack for bringing audiences together.
Fast-forward to 2002, the story then goes that Mr Tom's daughter sold the family-owned building and business to local council.
Uneager to take it on full-time, they decided to "sell everything up".
"John Farr was mayor at the time and he got onto Bob Carr so council could get a grant to buy it and that's when the committee was formed," Mrs Stevenson said.
"And what people don't realise is a deed was written up and the deed was that the council didn't really want it and it was up to a committee to keep it going.
"We pay all of the bills, rates, maintenance, insurance absolutely everything."
With council as the trustee of AMUSU, Mrs Stevenson said that if the group failed to keep it operational and nobody wanted to take it on, then council would have the right to sell it.
The money would then go back into the town, though the nostalgia attached to it also carried a priceless tag.
It was an icon of Manildra and there wasn't a whole lot else here.- AMUSU president, Joan Stevenson.
"The projection room was full of asbestos that we had to get removed, we had to fix bits and bobs up properly, there were lots of structural things falling down," Mrs Stevenson said.
"But we couldn't just let it go because it's a hidden gem, it truly is."
Well-known owner of the Manildra Group flour mills, Dick Honan chipped in with an air conditioning system so "no one would have to swelter or freeze".
Canola Group MSM Milling also footed the bill for electrical parts where the building needed rewiring.
A quirkier fact, the two ascending rows of chairs either side of the theatre have a fairly witty and cheeky reference attached to them.
"Those sections are each known as 'the swimming pool' areas," Mrs Stevenson said.
"It's where some of the lads used to practice 'breaststroke' with the ladies, so you've got to keep an eye on them," she said while laughing.
It's also home to a neighbouring museum space of antiques and artefacts, a large shed where some of the oldest collectables and movie posters are stored and cherished.
Mrs Stevenson said the wear-and-tear site secured funding through her son's efforts - who applied for a $50,000-odd grant some 15 years ago - where his mum was able to fix the garage.
This multitude of "old school" vintage items are now able to be safely kept and displayed for the public - which quite literally line the area from the floor, up the wall and onto the ceiling.
"It's just such a unique place for people to get together and they just love it when they come here, especially some of our regular visitors from Parkes," she said.
"After the movie's finished they go through the museum and then sit in the garden at the back of the theatre, or the 'Hollywood Tea Room', as I call it.
"And they enjoy it so much that I need to start turning lights off and locking doors or they won't ever go home."
Which isn't a huge surprise considering the committee put on a home cooked "supper" or afternoon tea after the picture.
With the Hollywood Tea Room fully-equipped with a kitchen and several dining tables, there's also that much to look at with the abundance of history on display and to purchase.
The AMUSU Theatre and its museum essentially layers minute upon intriguing minute, winding back the clock for as long as people can allow.
A sense of time nearly becomes non-existent.
You're definitely going back in time a little bit when you come here, you really are.- Joan Stevenson on the historic nostalgia of AMUSU.
"The springs, the odd thing out of place," Mrs Stevenson said, "it's a whole other world and that's all a part of it."
The theatre's next monthly showing will fall on the weekend of March 18, with the upcoming film to be announced soon on the AMUSU Theatre & Movie Museum Manildra Facebook page.
It's a classic cash-only venue with adult tickets $12 and $5 for kids under the age of 12.
For those planning on attending, you'll be able to meet Mr Tom's daughter personally - a now 95-year-old woman, Lyn hands out the "admit one" tickets through the cut-outs of the old ticket sales booth.
She'll remember whether you've been there before or not, but it's said to make for an entertaining moment nonetheless.
"All we need is bums in seats and you get to enjoy the rest of it all, so come and experience the AMUSU," Mrs Stevenson said.
"It's more like a big tin shed than your big city cinemas and it's nothing like people might expect or think until they get here.
"Come to the pictures; we'd love to see you here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.