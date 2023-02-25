We shouldn't be blase about our busy city

The list of what the Central West hasn't yet hosted is soon going to be smaller than the list of what it has.
In Orange recently, kids from across the region came to watch the NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors from the Women's National Cricket League play at Wade Park, and the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Show also bought many car lovers to Orange.
A Western NSW Cricket Carnival in January brought hundreds of children, plus their families, last year the NSW Indoor State Hockey Championship also attracted many visitors.
FOOD Week will also see a boost to visitor numbers when it takes place between March 27 and April 5.
This week's highlight is a Fun Fair that's giving families something to enjoy and the Banjo Paterson Poetry Festival had a variety of events and activities that brought bush poets and bush poetry lovers to town.
Wine Week and the Orange Running Festival are also major draw cards in addition to a variety of markets and other sporting events.
The Young Woman 2023 Zone 6 Final run by Orange Show Society was yet another drawcard event.
In other parts of the Central West no one can deny the visitation boon Parkes experiences with its Elvis Festival.
Soon Dubbo will also host a tough football carnival that's projected to bring 10,000 people to the Western NSW city, far more people than the 5000 beds that are available.
In other parts of the region, the world came to Mount Panorama on the weekend, just one of many events that see people flock to that city.
Bathurst is long accustomed to tens of thousands of race fans descending on the city for the extravaganza that is Race Week.
Bathurst has, in recent years, also become used to Carrington Park filling with NRL fans, Kings Parade and Machattie Park filling with Winter Festival-goers and its sporting fields and ovals being packed for important regional and even state carnivals.
And then, of course, there was the night three years ago when a global music superstar took to a temporary stage in the city and said: "I never thought I'd say this, but good evening, Bathurst!"
So what else is there to welcome to the region?
Well, how about an athletics event that had never before been held in Australia and had only, in fact, been held once before in Oceania?
It is a measure of how comfortable Bathurst has become in hosting major events that the World Athletics Cross Country Championships held at Mount Panorama over the weekend probably came and went without some locals even taking too much notice.
Watched by thousands of spectators, the championships featured more than 500 athletes from a staggering 68 countries and brought attention to the city of a whole different sort than the Supercars stories in which Bathurst normally appears.
Big events like the ones that the region hosts these days are a bit like oxygen or water: you never think much about them until the moment they're no longer there.
While a growing ease with seeing an NRL team in Bathurst or a Kenyan athlete striding about the CBD is understandable, we shouldn't let that ease morph into an inclination to take such events for granted.
Our hospitality and accommodation businesses, battered by COVID lockdowns, will not have their fortunes turned around overnight and CBDs in each of the regional cities remain pockmarked by empty premises as bricks and mortar retailing continues to confront challenges.
Rising interest rates are squeezing the economy and there is plenty of competition from neighbours - Bathurst and Mudgee particularly - for the tourism dollar.
In short, we need our visitors and, hopefully, they need us.
A busy city is a prosperous city, so bring on the next big event.
