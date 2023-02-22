What will investment returns look like in 2023?

Circumstances have certainly changed in the financial world over the last year. Inflation is dramatically higher. Interest rates are also way higher and may have further to rise yet.
Some commentators are warning about a possible recession ahead.
Given the changes, some investors may wonder if they will earn any returns, and where those returns will come from. Last year was a bad one for most investments. The only option to earn a positive result was cash deposits.
At least bank deposits will pay much higher rates in the future, up to four per cent. However this is still likely to be less than inflation over the coming year so term deposits will likely lose purchasing power. They are good for money that will be needed soon for other purposes.
The residential property outlook isn't good in the near term.
Values fell slightly last year, though more in the cities than the Central West. When interest rates and borrowing costs jump, values fall. They aren't likely to rise while rates remain high.
The net rental income after property costs such as rates, insurance, repairs and maintenance, is typically around three per cent per annum, less than bank deposits. Residential property will earn good returns long term but is unlikely to produce much in the next couple of years.
Commercial properties such as shops, offices and warehouses pay higher income that is indexed to inflation. They have more earning potential than residential in the near term.
Shares are negatively affected by rising interest rates so the short-term outlook is still cloudy. However once it is clear that rates have peaked shares are likely to rise. Company profit results, the biggest driver of share prices, have mostly been quite good for the December half-year.
International shares may also be weak until it is clear that interest rates have peaked. However they too are likely to do well thereafter. For the last decade international shares have outperformed Australian shares.
Inflation produces unique challenges. However sound returns can be achieved when inflation is high. Assets such as property and shares have limited supply so their prices tend to rise with inflation.
Analysis of which investment sectors did best and worst in past years shows no pattern. Commercial property has had the most wins since 2000 with Australian and international shares also scoring well. Each of those has also been the worst performer in some years.
The best approach is to hold a diversified portfolio of most investment types, with a larger proportion in growth areas, but still retaining some defensive components.
