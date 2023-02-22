30 years ago, Dave Roberts was at one with the sea and his maricat.
Living in New Zealand, he was addicted to the water before a move across the Tasman meant there weren't many opportunities to keep sailing.
Until recently when he met Carcoar Dam Sailing Club vice-commodore Ash Johnson.
"I did a lot of sailing back in New Zealand then moved to Orange and moved out of it," he said.
"Then by accident I met Ash one day, I stuck my head over the fence, saw his boat and got talking to him.
"The next thing a mate of mine sold his maricat which gave me an introduction - then Ash and a couple of others encouraged me to go to the state titles at Carcoar in November.
"I took my boat out, couple guys from up the coast had a look and said I need to make some changes and that encouraged to get out on the water and then it's taken off from there."
State titles weren't enough for Roberts though, who has now found 'any excuse to get the boat out'.
Him, Johnson and other members of the club ventured to Tanilba Bay at Port Stephens for the national titles with Roberts competing in the 4.3 metre maricat division and Johnson in the 5m event.
Johnson, who has been a member of the Carcoar club since he was 9, came third overall in his division.
After a successful campaign, the vice-commodore wants to see more people join the club.
"We've been growing the last few years since we've opened up a social side instead of just racing and sailing," he said.
"We encourage anyone to come out whether you're a stand up paddle boarder or want to do fishing but the main thing is still sailing."
The club holds an annual regatta each year with 30 boats there for last year's event which doubled as the state titles. There's also regular local events with Oberon Sailing Club and Wallarawang Sailing Club.
This year or next the club aims to hold an open day or try sailing day.
And if there's one man that can attest to the fun had with the Carcoar Dam Sailing Club, it's Dave Roberts.
"The good thing from my perspective is the encouragement from Ash, Roy and the guys from Tanilba Bay - I'm just at a point now where I want to go sailing and get the boat out there as often as I can," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
