He had a taste last year, and now Wise Kativerata will take on the head coaching job of Fiji Bati as the former Orange Hawks gun replaces Josaia Rabele.
Kativerata went from assistant to head coach right on the eve of the nation's opening World Cup match against Australia after Rabele fell sick, and now he'll take on the role full-time.
Fiji went on a brilliant turnaround after Kativerata stepped up, having been beaten by England 50-0 in the warm up match. The Bati went on to lose 24-18 to New Zealand in the quarter final with a side that was missing the likes of Tariq Sims and Mikaele Ravalawa.
Kativerata will also be the national coaching director as per Fijian outlet FBC News.
"Wise has the capacity and grit to undertake this critical role in the next three years," Fiji National Rugby League chairman Aporosa Lutunauga said in a statement today.
"Wise is among the few who has NRL High Performance coach level three with the highest success rate in nurturing and developing Fijian players for the NRL."
The appointment is the latest chapter in an outstanding career for Kativerata who endeared himself to the rugby league loving fans of Orange and the Group 10 region in the 1990s and 2000s, and will go down as one of the fastest to pull on the two blues jersey.
In Hawks' 1999 premiership year, Kativerata blitzed the Group 10 competition, scoring 33 tries - including 29 in the regular season and three in the grand final.
After that success, Kativerata moved onto the NRL, playing with St George Illawarra, South Sydney and Parramatta Eels as well as stints in rugby union.
Along with time spent in the NRL and Super Rugby, Kativerata provided the Australian Institute of Sport and the Gold Coast Titans with assistance in coaching its rugby league programs.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
