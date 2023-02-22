Central Western Daily
Former Orange Hawks premiership winner Wise Kativerata appointed coach of Fiji Bati

By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:32pm
Wise Kativerata speaks at the Rugby League World Cup. Picture by Getty Images

He had a taste last year, and now Wise Kativerata will take on the head coaching job of Fiji Bati as the former Orange Hawks gun replaces Josaia Rabele.

