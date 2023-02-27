A man who tried to throw his shoe at a police officer after a drunken episode at an Orange club has been sentenced while also having his beer of choice ridiculed in court.
Samuel Jade Woods, 26, of Sieben Drive fronted Orange Local Court charged with a single count of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.
Court documents showed police arrived at Waratahs Sports Club at 9:40pm on September 3, 2022, after receiving a call that Woods was attempting to fight staff members.
Upon arrival they found Woods being restrained on the ground by his brother and three staff members, police took over with the accused yelling and flinging his arms around. Officers observed he was heavily intoxicated.
Woods, whose shoes were off, then attempted to throw his shoe at one of the officers but missed. He was handcuffed and while police were trying to move him into a sitting position he kicked his leg out at one of them.
He was arrested and taken to Orange police station.
In court magistrate Roger Prowse ridiculed Woods for his behavior and said he should be thankful police treated him patience and professionalism.
He also criticised his drink choice of Great Northern lager, labeling it "his everlasting shame."
"Here you are carrying on like a complete drop-kick," Mr Prowse said.
"You really ought to be sending a note of thanks to the constables for being professional police officers. It wasn't so long ago in the bad old days you would have also been charged with malicious damage to a police boot and baton.
"If you regress, it's straight down to Bathurst [jail]."
Woods was given a community corrections order for 18 months, ordered to abstain from alcohol and fined $1200.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
