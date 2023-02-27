Central Western Daily
Samuel Jade Woods, 26, sentenced for resisting arrest after Great Northern drinking session labelled ' his everlasting shame' by magistrate

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 28 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
Samuel Jade Woods, 26, of Sieben Drive fronted Orange Local Court on February 16. File picture

A man who tried to throw his shoe at a police officer after a drunken episode at an Orange club has been sentenced while also having his beer of choice ridiculed in court.

