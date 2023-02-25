Rohan Williams knows more than most about what kind of devastation an out of control fire can bring to a community.
For the past 13 years, the Orange man has been carrying out firebombing roles across many a fire season, providing assistance to those living in places like Victoria, Indonesia, America and right here at home, something that has kept him unwantingly busy these past few weeks.
But it was a job in Western Australia which may help shape how bushfire seasons are dealt with across the country.
Mr Williams, along with Murringo man Scotty Taubman, provided rapid waterbombing assistance to farming communities across WA in December and January.
"They didn't have enough aircraft to complete the trials themselves, so they've borrowed us from NSW," Mr Williams said.
"We did quite a lot of work while we were over there. We stopped a lot of small fires, although it's hard to know how bad the fire you stopped would have been if you hadn't been there."
Mr Williams said the area the Central West duo covered was around a 50 nautical mile circle based out of Esperance, on the South coast of the state. But often times, they'll protect much more than that.
"It's very rare that we wouldn't be sent beyond that," he added.
"The fires we've been sent to were varying in size and intensity, but all of them have been in wheat stubble, some of them caused by harvesters and others by lightning. We are filling the intended role and stopping the fires that the Department of Fire and Emergency Services have been frightened of."
CBH Grain chief operations officer Mick Daw said the extra firefighting resources for the Wheatbelt were welcomed.
"The safety of our growers, our employees and their communities is our top priority," he said.
"Many of our growers and team members are also bushfire service volunteers and the fire season can add extra pressure during the already busy harvest season."
Although the Central West pair weren't busy all of the time, when the call of duty is required, Mr Williams and Mr Taubman leapt into action.
"We did a lot of sitting around. We were actually really glad to be in Esperance because we did a lot of fishing while on standby," Mr Williams added.
"But yes, when the phone does ring, it's straight to the aeroplanes and into the air.
"We have proven to be effective. Essentially, our role isn't to put fires out, what we do is keep fires cool so that the ground crews can more easily access the fire front."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
