Dozens of "interesting and diverse" market stalls will descend on the Orange CBD this weekend.
The Banjo Paterson Festival Community Market runs between 9am and 2pm at the North Court on Sunday, February 26.
Food, clothes, toys, homeware, plants, art, homeware, jewellery, books and more will feature across about 90 outlets.
"The goal is to provide ... an interesting and diverse market that has quality products," event organiser the Rotary Club of Orange said.
Stalls promoting Orange businesses, volunteer groups, campaigns, or community information are also likely.
Weather forecast for the day is sunny, with a high of 27 degrees celsius. No rain is predicted.
Funds raised by the Rotary Club of Orange through stall fees will go towards community initiatives.
The market comprises part of Orange's annual Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival.
