Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

What's On: Banjo Paterson Festival Community Market in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous community markets in Orange. Pictures supplied.

Dozens of "interesting and diverse" market stalls will descend on the Orange CBD this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.