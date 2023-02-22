Central Western Daily

Luke Isaac Huston, 41 convicted in Bathurst Local Court after pleading guilty to possession of drugs

By Court Reporter
February 22 2023
'I've got nothing to hide': Man proudly declares in court he uses weed daily

A MAN'S unapologetic declaration that he has proudly used drugs for "years" has earned him a criminal conviction, after he admitted in open court to possessing cannabis.

