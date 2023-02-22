Central Western Daily
Updated

One lane of Great Western Highway reopens at Wentworth Falls following crash

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Live Traffic shows the location of the accident.

One eastbound lane has reopened but the Great Western Highway remains closed to western traffic following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

