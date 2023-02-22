Central Western Daily
Great Western Highway closed in both directions at Wentworth Falls following crash

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Great Western Highway. File picture

Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway.

