Firstly, they pollute the air with their synthetic chemicals, adding to greenhouse gases. All those pretty colours are created by burning up various chemicals e.g. lithium salts (pink), sodium salts (yellow), rubidium (purple), strontium (red) and the harmful gases are released into the air by the chemical reaction. Potassium and aluminium are also liberated as side effects as the fireworks are propelled into the sky. And what goes up must come down.

