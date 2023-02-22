On Monday February 13, about 9.20pm, a box of illegal fireworks (about 45-50) was set off on the campus of Charles Sturt University. The noise and lights were astonishing and heard all over the area.
The female peregrine falcon was in her nest box at that time in the campus's water tower and was clearly terrified and flew off into the night. She did eventually summon the courage to return a few days later, but this type of disturbance could have brought the long-running FalconCam Project to a shuddering halt.
The incident was recorded on the peregrine falcons' webcams. You can see the video on this website: https://science-health.csu.edu.au/falconcam.
Charles Sturt University is taking this incident extremely seriously and is investigating. But the issue is broader than this one occasion. It is understood this is not the first occasion fireworks have been set off in North Orange and it seems that we have some firebug vandals in the area.
Fireworks are bad news for environment. Apart from the obvious fact that they terrify all the animals within coo-ee, they create other issues.
Firstly, they pollute the air with their synthetic chemicals, adding to greenhouse gases. All those pretty colours are created by burning up various chemicals e.g. lithium salts (pink), sodium salts (yellow), rubidium (purple), strontium (red) and the harmful gases are released into the air by the chemical reaction. Potassium and aluminium are also liberated as side effects as the fireworks are propelled into the sky. And what goes up must come down.
Some of the metals are not burnt and the tiny, toxic particulates can be inhaled and cause health issues. Other industries are being forced to install particle filters, but fireworks remain unchecked. These chemicals also cause water pollution and unsightly litter, not to mention the chance of starting fires.
So I pose the question: are the pretty displays really worth it? I noticed that Orange City Council is moving away from costly and polluting fireworks displays and I applaud this change.
But most importantly, action needs to be taken to stamp out illegal fireworks before someone gets hurt. If you see or hear unauthorised fireworks in your neighbourhood, you should ring the local police station immediately: 6365 6399.
More information: The Environmental Impacts of Fireworks and Firecrackers - www.onegreenplanet.org
