"More state carnivals, more international players doing clinics and better quality hockey."
Orange Senior Hockey president Daryl Kennewell has laid out his five-to-ten year plan for hockey in the town as he enters the third-year of his term.
Speaking at Orange Hockey's sign on day, Kennewell was determined in ensuring the sport's future is sustainable as the need for top class facilities becomes more and more important.
"I knew where I wanted to go with hockey in terms of facilities and structures, it was a challenge that first year (during COVID) and I always wanted to do three years," he said.
"I've got things in place which are the foundations of where we want to be going in the next five to ten years.
"This year is about getting this turf up to date and fix the facilities for the future kids coming up and making sure they're happy playing and want to stay here. That's my goal this year to make sure that happens."
As mentioned, the vision Kennewell has relates to bringing bigger and better events to the town within the next decade.
"We want to put a third turf down on the fields and we do have a vision for that. The five-year plan is to make sure the facility is up and running," he said.
"The 10-year plan is to make sure we have four or five major senior events, four or five junior events and that'd boost our numbers and footprint for hockey in the region."
For Orange Hockey to host these sorts of events, minute details regarding facilities need to be addressed, with fences needing to be 1200 millimetres away from the sideline and a maximum 0.6mm degree of slope required.
Orange has also previously been sounded out as a potential location for Masters Hockey events and Kennewell believes these sort of competitions would create a major boost to the local economy.
"The amount of people that go to the Masters carnival is unbelievable and junior carnivals," he said.
"You get kids, plus parents, players, spectators ... potentially 1000 people over three days."
Along with shoring up the future of hockey, Kennewell wants to find innovative ways to entice former players back to the fold.
"We want to get people to come back that didn't have time to play, putting things in place that they cane make time," he said.
"It's important to get out and get back into playing hockey, we could have babysitters for those that have kids - we've got to think of those things and think outside of the box."
With Kennewell in charge of the senior competition, Craig Chapman will enter his second year as president of Orange Junior Hockey.
Chapman said the ambitions for the season ahead are all positive, with every position filled at the annual general meeting, apart from one committee title.
"We've got some really good plans ... we've made one change, moving open primary half field games to Saturday morning and that'll help with the transition from Joey to Burras to open primary half field," he said.
"It's about consolidation now and working out what we can do and where we can grow after COVID. We bounced back really well with better numbers than 2019, now it's about putting that together and working out our strengths and weaknesses and what we can do."
Joining Chapman on the junior committee will be Scott Hanrahan (vice-president), Leanne Healey (secretary), Belinda Mills (registrar), Stacey Ellice (umpire convenor), Amarlie Dent (rep coordinator) and Jessica Healey (publicity officer).
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
