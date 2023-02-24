Morris 'Morrie' Dally fought his first fire in the Orange district back in 1944 and 79 years later he is still a part of Towac Rural Fire brigade.
Both Mr Dally and fellow brigade member Bill Hicks have been awarded life membership from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) for 79 and 70 years of service respectively.
A big crowd gathered at the brigade's Lake Canobolas headquarters on February 16 to celebrate their achievements, testament to the respect both men are held in.
Mr Dally told the Central Western Daily that he signed up to the then-named Nashdale Fire Brigade because it was just what you did.
"In those days nearly everybody in the district was involved, if there was a fire you went to it even though we didn't have a lot of equipment," he said.
Despite fighting countless bushfires over his near eight decades in the job, Mr Dally pinpointed the 1985 blaze on Mount Canobolas as the toughest.
"It was the big fire in 1985 when I really found out how good aerial firefighting was," he said.
"I was up there four days straight. The whole of the mountain burnt.
"A couple of us were working on making a fire break and there was a team from the Blue Mountains that came up to help and they couldn't believe how rough the country was."
Mr Dally, aged 94, was an active part of the brigade's operations from 1944 to 2014 before taking on an operational support role.
He was also president of the Nashdale brigade from 1944 to 2015 before it was merged with Canobolas brigade to create Towac. He continued as president for a further three years.
Mr Hicks, aged 87, joined the Canobolas brigade in 1953 and over the years has served as a permit officer, equipment officer, callout officer and deputy captain.
Group captain John Sturgeon said Mr Hicks had already left a lasting legacy on the brigade since joining as a young man
"Bill joined the Canobolas brigade in his early twenties," he said.
"He's been a great mentor to all the new members who have joined the brigades down the years. He has put in countless hours across both brigades and I'm sure he hasn't finished yet.
"Since 2018 Bill has been coming down once a fortnight to do maintainance and check equipment which is very much appreciated by the more active members."
Member for Orange Phil Donato praised both men for their unprecedented dedication to the community.
"Morrie and Bill, it's an incredible dedication to your local community," he said.
"I don't know if we'll ever see this level of service ever again."
While they are no longer on the front lines, both men remain part of the brigade as operational members ready to pass on the endless wisdom they have collected over the decades.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.