Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our People

Towac Rural Fire Brigade members Morris Dally and Bill Hicks awarded RFS life membership after a combined 149 years of service

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Morris 'Morrie' Dally fought his first fire in the Orange district back in 1944 and 79 years later he is still a part of Towac Rural Fire brigade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.