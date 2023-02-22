I do like the way poets and songwriters can capture the essence of what is meaningful in relationships.
This past week in Orange, the Banjo Paterson Australian Poets Festival has been happening, following on from Valentine's Day. Banjo wrote a lot about the life in his times.
One poem he penned was about love. I find the sentiment expressed timeless and would be one to use on Valentine's Day. It is titled, As Long As Your Eyes Are Blue, and was first published in The Bulletin, 1891. It reads:
Wilt thou love me, sweet, when my hair is grey
And my cheeks shall have lost their hue?
When the charms of youth shall have passed away,
Will your love as of old prove true?
For the looks may change, and the heart may range,
And the love be no longer fond.
Wilt thou love with truth in the years of youth
And away to the years beyond?
Oh, I love you, sweet, for your locks of brown
And the blush on your cheek that lies -
But I love you most for the kindly heart.
That I see in your sweet blue eyes.
For the eyes are signs of the soul within,
Of the heart that is leal and true,
And mine own sweetheart, I shall love you still,
Just as long as your eyes are blue.
For the locks may bleach, and the cheeks of peach
May be reft of their golden hue;
But mine own sweetheart, I shall love you still,
Just as long as your eyes are blue.
There is mystery in the experience of love when you look into the eyes of a loved one. There is also mystery within the soul of a person, conveyed in this instance by 'the eyes, that are signs of the soul within.' And in this mystery, there is the wonder of life.
So too with the experience of knowing the love of God there is mystery in this knowing, as another poet and song writer, William Cowper, touched on in 1774.
God moves in a mysterious way
His wonders to perform.
He plants his footsteps in the sea
And rides upon the storm.
You fearful saints, fresh courage take;
The clouds you so much dread
Are big with mercy and shall break
In blessings on your head.
His purposes will ripen fast,
Unfolding ev'ry hour.
The bud may have a bitter taste,
But sweet will be the flow'r.
Blind unbelief is sure to err,
And scan his work in vain.
God is his own interpreter,
And he will make it plain.
