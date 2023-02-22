Central Western Daily
Orange City Bowling Club's Golden Eagle tournament set to return

Updated February 22 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:31am
Orange City Bowling Club chairman Ray Wilson and Golden Eagle tournament director Lee Stinson. Picture by Carla Freedman

The countdown is now on to one of the most prestigious events on the New South Wales lawn bowls calendar, with only a few days until things kick off at Orange City Bowling Club. This year is the staging of the fifty-third annual Golden Eagle Pairs with all the excitement to begin on the greens on Tuesday February 28.

