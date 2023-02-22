The countdown is now on to one of the most prestigious events on the New South Wales lawn bowls calendar, with only a few days until things kick off at Orange City Bowling Club. This year is the staging of the fifty-third annual Golden Eagle Pairs with all the excitement to begin on the greens on Tuesday February 28.
With a massive prize pool on offer and a first place cheque of $5,000 up for grabs, 42 powerhouse teams from across the country have nominated to play in the event featuring one of the sports most sought after trophies.
The line-up, which contains many international representatives, will feature the inclusion of numerous World Champions and Commonwealth Games medalists and legends of the sport in Corey Wedlock (Australia), Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland), Ben Twist (Australia), Carl Healey (Australia) and Chris Smith (Tonga) - just to name a few.
We will also have players competing from Tasmania, Northern Territory, Victoria, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, and of course New South Wales.
Spearheading the charge of the locals will be three-time former champion Bernie Diduszko, 2020 winner Lee Stinson, current Orange City club champion Brad Lamont, as well as newly crowned Australian Singles champion Jono Davis (Dubbo Macquarie).
The $20,000 prize pool is sure to make the competition fierce, with all sides to feature in five sectional matches across Tuesday and Wednesday. The top eight sides will battle it out in quarter-final and semi-final action on Thursday, before the tournament reaches its conclusion with the final commencing at 8.30am on Friday March 3.
Spectators are welcome to enjoy free entry across all four days of competition, as well as the must-see Calcutta on Monday February 27 where entrants will have the opportunity to meet some of the superstars of the sport.
There will also be a Sportsman's Night on Wednesday March 1 with Rugby League legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach - with tickets still available from club reception.
