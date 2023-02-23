An Orange driver who crashed into a parked car in southern Sydney, while four times over the alcohol limit has fronted Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Holly Louise Dunn, 39, of West Orange, pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving, negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm and not giving her particulars to the owner of damaged property.
According to court documents, Dunn was driving a Nissan X-Trail, south on Kareena Road at Miranda when she hit a parked car at 12.35am on September 25.
The crash caused a large amount of damage and Dunn got out of her vehicle and was heard yelling and swearing.
However, she got back into her car, drove a short distance down the road before stopping and walking south along the road.
She made no attempt to exchange insurance details with the owners of the car she damaged.
It's very dangerous to drive yourself to hospital when you have that much booze on board.- Magistrate David Day
Witnesses who saw the crash attempted to stop her from leaving the scene and they pointed her out when the police arrived.
Police arrested Dunn following a positive breath test and took her to Sutherland Police Station where she returned a high-range reading of 0.201.
Dunn was not represented when she appeared in court for sentencing and said she was driving to Sutherland Hospital because she'd had a fall.
Magistrate David Day read from other information presented to the court and noted that Dunn had lost her job because of the drink-driving crash and although she was living in Sutherland at the time of the crash she's since moved back to Orange.
"It's very dangerous to drive yourself to hospital when you have that much booze on board," Mr Day said.
"You had a fall and if you drive yourself you might have an accident and you did.
Mr Day said he would take into account that it was a first offence and her licence was suspended on September 25.
"I note that you have undertaken the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment Program and you are more than aware of the consequences of driving with alcohol on board, particularly that much," he said.
Mr Day convicted Dunn for high-range drink-driving and placed her on a 12-month community correction order that will require 50 hours of community service.
He also disqualified her driver's licence for two months and placed her on a 24-month interlock order.
Mr Day also convicted her without further penalty for negligent driving and for not leaving her insurance details or contact information for the owner of the other car.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.