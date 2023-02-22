Have you got a gardening question that you're burning to have answered, or one on growing and cooking indigenous produce?
If so, this Friday night at Club Millthorpe, Gardening Australia host Costa Giorgiadis and Gerald Power of Indigenous Cultural Adventures will be hosting a special question and answer session to do just that.
As part of the Millthorpe Edible Gardens Garden Guru event Costa and Gerald will be sharing their knowledge on sustainability, growing local, the future of food in Australia and more.
The event will start at 5.30 this Friday night February 24 at the Millthorpe Bowling Club with nibbles provided by MEGS.
After a casual meet and greet the Q and A session will run from 6pm to 7pm.
Although it's not essential to book a seat, to reserve one call 0431 238 375.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
