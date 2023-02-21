Palliative care, a clash between "wonderful" community groups, and the proposed sale of a large block of land took centre stage at this week's council meeting in Orange.
Illegal fireworks, negotiations for a local NRL fixture, child safety, controversial public art installations, social media, and sponsorship of a gold tournament also earned mentions.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
A state government decision to allocate just 0.4 per cent of its palliative care funding to Orange was slammed by 'Push for Palliative Care' campaigner Jenny Hazelton in an open forum public address.
Council unanimously voted to lobby for creation of a Palliative Care Hospice in Orange, and included the facility on its "priority" list in the lead up to this year's state election.
"One of the ways that we can assess the sort of society we are is how we treat our most vulnerable people ... palliative care is a big part of that," Cr Frances Kinghorne said.
"[Push for Palliative Care] has been given a couple of crumbs by the local political carry-on - we don't want that. We want the whole lot ... I think we need to get there and really lobby hard for it."
A clash between volunteer groups operating out of Redmond Hanger on the Mitchell Highway and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) - which has asked to take over the site - was resolved with a compromise amendment.
Council voted to retain existing arrangements, but an push from Cr Tony Mileto will see staff request the state government fund a new fit-for-purpose RFS station for Orange.
"The last thing you want to see is wonderful community organisations in conflict with each other over space," Mileto said.
Details surrounding the proposed sale of a block at 38 Astill Drive were debated in closed meeting. The public recommendation suggests an existing sale agreement may have lapsed, and the land will return to open market.
An update on the long-discussed potential for NRL games in Orange was requested by Cr Glenn Floyd. Staff confirmed discussions with "a number of clubs" are "progressing" but did not elaborate.
The Central West Veterans Week of Golf Tournament received $1000 in funding support via the Event Sponsorship Program, after initially being knocked-back pending further inquiries.
Kathmandu Lane off Summer Street will likely be home to council's next public art initiative, however specific details are not yet clear. The revelation emerged in response to questioning from Cr Steve Peterson.
"Upgrade of the CBD includes $300,000 for Public Art Program Two. I want reassurance we'll get to discuss the details ... considering the community feedback we got on Public Art Program One," Peterson said.
Illegal fireworks displays in Orange were flagged by Tony Mileto, who said they could represent a fire hazard. He requested staff investigate methods to combat the problem.
"It's all hours of the night .... I'm really at a loss as to why somebody would be so stupid and doing this," Mileto said.
Requirement for councillors to pass a "working with children" check - as proposed by Cr Steve Peterson - was rejected, primarily due to concerns about how this would be enforced.
Three quarters of a proposed new 'strategic policy' will be exhibited for public comment. The section relating to social media has been held pending further deliberation due to "concerns" flagged by Cr David Mallard.
Councillor Kevin Duffy was not present for the meeting. Mayor Jason Hamling remains on extended leave.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for February 21, 2023.
