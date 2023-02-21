Central Western Daily
Court

Conditional release order for 21-year-old who punched her partner

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV footage from the Pastoral Hotel captured the assault which took place in early February. File Picture

Dubbo Local court has imposed a 10-month conditional release order on a woman who assaulted her former partner inside a pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.