'I want your blood': Man jailed for sending woman over 1000 messages threatening to kill her

A fathers "extremely bizarre behaviour" has seen him locked in a prison cell for the first time, after he sent a woman more than 1000 threatening text messages.
Stephen John Klok, 45, of Durham Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on February 8 when he was sentenced to 24 months in jail for two counts of intimidation, which he pleaded guilty to.
Klok left a voicemail to a number belonging to a Bathurst business about 7pm on November 16 last year, when he said something along the lines of "you know who I am [name]. I am going to (expletive) kill you, you (expletive)", court papers reveal.
Staff at the location went to work the following morning and checked their voicemails when they heard Klok's, which they believed was intended for someone who worked in a nearby building. The individuals passed a message along to the victim's colleagues, who contacted her that night.
The court heard police found Klok at the Bathurst Motor Inn just before 11am on November 19, where he was arrested and taken to the station.
During an interview with police, Klok - who is a father of three - said he suffers from 'schizo effective disorder' and tried to call the victim, which he admitted would have made her "probably a little scared".
On a separate occasion, Klok sent a second woman over 1000 messages during November 12 and December 6 last year which included numerous threats to kill.
"Wait for it (expletive) ... Your dead. We will dance as angels do upon you dead putrid bodies (expletive)," Klok wrote in texts to the victim on December 5.
"You will sleep on top of dead peoples bodies (expletive) every night. Until you are the last one to die. Tortured all day, Lay upon your dead mates for warmth naked and afraid every night, Until we finally kill you.
"You will feel all my pain on your knees in front of me with my many guns at your head. In other words you will talk (expletive). Welcome to communista Australia (expletive).
"You are the last one to die [name]. [Name] is the second last one. I'll feed you his bbqed cock. Then I'll blow your head off. By then you'll be begging for death after all the torture (expletive).
"I don't want you I want your blood."
The victim contacted police and gave them an electronic statement, where she explained she felt scared and jumpy as a result of the messages, and would frequently look out her windows to see if Klok was there.
Court documents noted Klok was in breach of bail conditions, which was to be of good behaviour and not commit any further offences.
The court heard Klok was seen by police at the intersection of Church and William Streets in Bathurst around 10.25pm on December 6.
Police said they approached him and asked about the text messages.
"I wanna kill these (expletive) that [allegedly] molest children, actually that's against the law and everything but I believe they should not be protected by police or anybody, because we're good people stuck on the street cause of them," Klok said.
He was arrested and taken to the rear of a police car where he was searched before being taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During an interview with police, Klok made frank admissions and said he would 'love to punch the victim's head in'. His mobile was also seized for electronic examination.
Klok's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, described his client's behaviour during sentencing as "extremely bizarre" and attributed it to him holding concerns for his child at a time he was unmedicated for medical issues.
"He is the prime example of someone whose moral culpability is compromised by a lack of medication. He regrets everything he did," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate G Haitt noted Klok was on 'conditional liberty' at the time of the offence before handing down his sentence.
"The 'facts' speak for themselves, particularly with your threats to kill," Magistrate Haitt said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.