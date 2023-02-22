A man who assaulted his neighbour with a machete has narrowly avoided imprisonment.
Instead, Mathew Micarelli, 46, of Margaret Street, will have to complete 50 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Orange Local Court.
Magistrate David Day said the assault crossed the custodial threshold.
"The attack was extremely savage," Mr Day said.
According to court documents, Micarelli armed himself with a large pole and a machete in the early hours of the morning.
The victim and two friends who were visiting were asleep at the time.
About 1.40am, Micarelli smashed a window waking the victim and his friends.
There's no doubt that a custodial sentence should be imposed.- Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley
The victim got up and opened the front door but left the screen door closed.
About the same time Micarelli swung the machete, which went through the door mesh and struck the victim to the left-hand side of his forehead.
The victim began to bleed immediately.
Micarelli continued to swing the pole and machete and demanded the victim "give me my money, I'm going to stab you."
He was yelling so loudly and making so much noise that a nearby resident woke up, recognised Micarelli and called triple-0.
Police arrived as Micarelli was running away and saw him holding the machete and pole.
He was challenged to drop the weapons, but refused and shut himself in his house.
Police tried to contain and negotiate with him but there was no response so police forced entry into his unit.
He kept pushing back on the door as the police tried to enter so they sprayed him with OC spray then due to fears he was still armed, they police entered with their tasers armed and ready.
Micarelli was forcibly removed from the unit before being placed on the ground where he was handcuffed and arrested.
The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead that required medical treatment consisting of gluing and taping the injury.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the custodial threshold was crossed.
"There's no doubt that a custodial sentence should be imposed," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Day said Micarelli also had previous convictions assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"Objectively the assault on [the victim] was particularly severe.
Mr Day said Micarelli did cross the custodial threshold but after reviewing the material presented to the court determined the sentence could be served in the community.
"Community safety could be better secured by having him in the community supervised, [abstaining] from alcohol and have him conduct some community service," Mr Day said.
Mr Day placed Micarelli on a 12-month intensive correction order that will require him to abstain from alcohol and complete 50 hours of community service.
If he fails to abide by the conditions of the order he could complete the sentence in full-time jail without being given the opportunity to return to court.
Mr Day also convicted Micarelli of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and handed him a three-year community correction order in addition to 50 hours of community service and a $1100 fine.
Micarelli no longer lives near the victim.
