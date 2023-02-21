Orange City councillor Jack Evans has welcomed a $3.8 million upgrade to a major road, saying it left a bad impression for visitors to the colour city.
A six kilometre stretch of Huntley Road will be widened and re-sealed, from Bloomfield Road to near Orange Regional Airport after a dual-funding announcement.
The state government will contribute $3 million while council will tip in an extra $800,000 for the project, which Cr Evans said would begin in March, weather permitting.
Council are also exploring the possibility of a bike path due to the road's popularity with cyclists.
Cr Evans said Huntley Road was an important thoroughfare and its current state left a lot to be desired when it came to safety and image.
"This is probably one of the most important local roads in our region, a connection to the village of Spring Hill and the airport," he said.
"We will see the road widened, resurfaced and it will just make for a much safer trip.
"We've moved at least 6000-8000 people through the airport since last March and that's just the tip of the iceberg of people who use this road.
"We also have a lot of cyclists who use this road so by widening it cyclists can feel a lot safer when they head out on their Huntley loop.
"It certainly leaves a bad impression, you hear that comment all the time. There are parts that council has upgraded but there are some narrow shoulders and potholes so the opportunity to invest and upgrade this road is welcome."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the upgrade had become essential due to Orange's growing population.
"A few years ago I spoke to council about Huntley Road and it being the gateway to Orange," he said.
"Before I was an MP I owned a Hertz franchise and used to drive this road five times a day.
"It's an important arterial road and with the growth of passenger numbers and services at Orange airport this road and connection to the CBD, hospital and Cadia mine has never been more important."
Elsewhere in the region West Plains Road in Forbes will receive a $414,414 grant and Canowindra's Longs Corner Road has had $1,047,565 allocated.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.