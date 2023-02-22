An impressive home set in tranquility

5 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
This pristine property, set over 1 hectare of impeccable gardens, is the ideal sanctuary you'll want to call your very own, take in the stunning rural views from every room of this split-level home that offers a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary style.
Imagine vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, french doors, cosy fireplaces, and light-filled rooms that feel warm, spacious and inviting the moment you step through the front door.
The house design is of a grand scale complete with multiple zones for the whole family, with three separate living areas, oversized bedrooms and a master suite that needs to be seen to be believed.
Whether you're wanting to enjoy an afternoon on the balcony that extends beautifully from the main dining area, spend a day tending the gardens and feeding the animals, or relax by the pool, you will feel a million miles away from the bustle of Orange, with the convenience of being less than 15-minutes drive to North Orange Shopping Centre and under 10 minutes to Orange Anglican Grammar School and The Agrestic Grocer
The features you will love about the property include:
The current owners say they love watching the garden change through the seasons, having the space for all generations of their family, and the atmosphere the character of the home creates.
