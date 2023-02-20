COUNTRY kids are getting a kick along when it comes to buying their first car, with a new initiative cutting the costs of purchasing a new set of wheels.
Orange and Bathurst are two of the eligible regions in the Safer Cars for Country Kids Program, providing those aged between 16 and 25 with $5000 to put towards a new vehicle with five-star rating.
The purpose of the initiative is to increase the safety of young drivers using rural and regional roads, with Bathurst resident Luke Clemens looking forward to applying.
"Just as young people, where everyone is on traineeships and stuff, it's hard to save up so much all at once," Mr Clemens said.
"So having this extra bit of money is definitely a huge step forward to getting a newer, safer car."
Mr Clemens' mother Linda said from a parent's perspective, it gives her peace of mind to think that, if her son's application is successful, he will be able to afford a car with better safety features.
"Just that peace of mind, knowing that they will be safer and not having to be stuck stranded on the side of a road if they're travelling back and forth from uni or wherever they may be," Ms Clemens said.
The Safer Cars for Country Kids program is being rolled out by the State Government to 1000 eligible road users.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the initiative aims to increase the safety of young drivers on rural roads, who are often faced with difficult driving conditions and hazards.
"When you look at fatal crashes that occur, for young people it is around 43 per cent of fatal crashes actually occur for vehicles that are 15 years or older," Mr Toole said.
"We want to make sure that mums and dads have the confidence to know that their kids behind the wheel have the safest possible car that they are driving, because in the country our kids have to travel greater distances, they have to deal with conditions like dust and they have to deal with challenges around kangaroos on our roads."
One young driver on his provisional one licence [red Ps] who meets the criteria for the program is Jamie Luther, who said being able to secure a better quality car will make him feel safer when driving.
Mr Luther learnt to drive in a Ford Ranger but since securing his provisional licence, has been driving a smaller car - a Subaru GX.
He said he definitely notices the difference on the rural roads.
"I was a bit lucky, when I was learning to drive I was in a 2008 Ranger, so it had a bit of height clearance to it," Mr Luther said.
"But now going on the roads with all those bumps and potholes, hitting it in [my car] definitely hurts."
Eligibility criteria for the program includes holding a valid NSW driver licence and being the registered owner of a car 16 years or older that is unrated or has a one or two star safety rating.
