Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our People

Five questions with Orange Christian School student turned primary school teacher Michael Cunial

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's safe to say that Orange Christian School has played a significant role in the life of Michael Cunial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.