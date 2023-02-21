It's safe to say that Orange Christian School has played a significant role in the life of Michael Cunial.
Mr Cunial attended the school from Kindergarten to Year 12, graduating in 2015. Seven years later and with a teaching degree in tow he is back at the place he has spent half his life at.
The Central Western Daily sat down with the new Year One teacher to discuss why he became a teacher and chose to stay in Orange to guide the next generation.
CWD: Why did you choose the life of a teacher and specifically primary education?
MC: "The course at uni was Kindergarten to Year 12 with an English major and originally I wanted to do high school but after some pracs and studying I discovered an interest in teaching primary school which is an area of teaching I never thought I'd end up in.
"It's good to have a mix but getting more male primary teachers is a good thing."
CWD: Why did you decide to stay in Orange?
MC: "I finished Year 12 in 2015 and went straight into uni at Charles Sturt in Bathurst, did four years and went straight into teaching so one after the other really.
"Most of my family are in town so I didn't really think about leaving."
CWD: You've spent a fair chunk of your life here.
MC: "I have. I don't know if that was really part of the plan but it's just seemed to have happened that way. I'm really thankful for it though."
CWD: Was it always the plan to end up back here?
MC: "I was open to any sort of opportunity that came up. I ended up going to Orange Anglican Grammar first but I found things just sort of fell into place for me to come back here.
"I initially started doing casual teaching here last year and then the offer came up for a full-time position and I took it. I'm really happy to be back."
CWD: What drew you back?
MC: "I just love the community feel of the school and the feeling of family. The school also has really strong values and that's what has drawn me back.
"There's a lot of really encouraging staff so I can't help but want to be back here. I did Kindergarten to Year 12 here and I had a good experience."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
