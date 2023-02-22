In five months time it is hoped that Lara Yaroslavceff will finally get the news her parents have been waiting years to hear; that she no longer requires any form of cancer treatment.
In March of 2022, the then five-year-old girl returned home to Orange after spending more than 200 days in Westmead Hospital where she was undergoing acute lymphoblastic leukaemia treatment.
Eleven months later and Lara is still cancer free, with her mum, Stacey Yaroslavceff, excited by what the future might hold.
"Life feels very normal now. She has five months left of treatment and then hopefully we can close the door on this little chapter. We're just trying to live life as normal as we can," she said.
"Lara is settled into school really well and for her to get to start school with all the other kids this year was very exciting."
But while Lara may soon be out of the woods, her mum knows there are many others who are not so lucky.
That is why the family are throwing their weight behind the Walk for Kids with Cancer - for which Lara is an ambassador for - in an effort to raise money for cancer research.
"Obviously that research is really important for developing new treatments for children with cancer and looking at the treatment that our daughter had, that treatment is decades old. She was being treated with adult chemotherapies and old school treatment," Mrs Yaroslavceff said.
"The reason they haven't been able to come up with new treatments for children's cancers is because they just don't have the funding. If we can get behind things that allow them to raise money for cancer research then that will benefit kids in the future."
And while Lara may not need to benefit from any developments which come from the funding efforts, that doesn't make the cause any less worthwhile.
"Cancer research at the moment is probably not going to benefit our daughter, because hopefully she won't have cancer again," Mrs Yaroslavceff added.
"But there will still be children in the future that do and if we can use our daughter's story to raise awareness to get funding for better treatments for those kids, then it's a little positive from what we went through."
Funds raised through Walk for Kids with Cancer will be directed towards Sydney Children's Hospitals Network's two oncology departments - Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick and the Cancer Centre for Children at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
The event will see those taking part walk from The Rocks in Sydney to either Balmoral (13km) or Manly (27km) on Sunday, March 26 with a goal to raise more than $400,000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
