A man who concealed the identity of a teenage motorbike rider who hit and seriously injured a young child has faced Orange Local Court.
Adam Lindsay Roy Parkes, 40, of Currong Crescent, told his solicitor he did not tell police who the rider was because he didn't trust the police.
Parkes initially pleaded not guilty to a single charge of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person but changed the plea to guilty in November last year.
Magistrate David Day said there was no excuse to misleading the police.
"This is a very serious matter involving a very serious motor vehicle accident, he rides the motorcycle into the children," Mr Day said.
Parkes' solicitor Carmen Just said her client had "ongoing issues with mistrust of police".
According to court documents, a Honda 250 motorcycle ridden by the teenager hit a small child outside a house in Kurim Avenue causing serious injuries at 7.25pm on March 2, 2021.
He rode the motorbike away from the scene without rendering assistance to the child.
Several children at the scene and in a nearby park witnessed the crash and notified adults who called an ambulance.
After the crash, the teenager rode directly to Parkes' home, where CCTV footage depicted Parkes' speaking to the rider and other males about the crash.
Parkes was then seen to cross the road to speak with neighbours as the motorcycle was wheeled into the backyard. The underage rider told Parkes he was riding the motorcycle that hit the child.
Investigators attended Parkes' address at 12.40am the next day and spoke to Parkes at the front door.
He consented to the investigators searching the back yard of the property for the motorcycles involved in the crash and gave them permission to look in a number of sheds on the property.
A number of motorcycles were found in one of the sheds, including the Honda 250 that was involved in the crash.
However, its fairings - the shell which covers the frame, seat and wheelguards had been removed.
Parkes said that particular motorcycle had not been ridden in sometime as it was being repaired.
He was interviewed in the backyard and was asked about motorcycle that was involved in the crash. He said he did not know who was involved in the crash and did not say the motorcycle in the shed had been involved in the crash.
The investigators warned Parkes they believed he knew information and could be concealing a serious indictable offence. However, Parkes said he was choosing his words carefully.
Later that day, the rider attended Orange Police Station and participated in an interview and admitted to being the rider involved in the crash.
Parkes also spoke to police later that day and admitted that he took the guards, seat and fairings off. He said it was to allow him to fix the throttle cable, which was sticking.
While the interview was taking place, police attended Parkes' address and seized the Honda 250 motorcycle.
The bike has since been mechanically examined and there were no faults or defects found that would be a causation factor in the crash and there did not appear to be any issues with the throttle cable.
Solicitor Carmen Just said the matter teetered on the custodial threshold but asked for it to be dealt with as a community correction order.
However, Mr Day said that wouldn't serve the need for general deterrence.
"It's a serious motor vehicle accident and children were seriously injured and your client is willing to throw police off the scent.," Mr Day said.
"It crosses the custody threshold because of the need for general deterrance," Mr Day said.
"There needs to be a message sent through Mr Parkes to the community that this is not on.
"He won't be doing it again."
Mr Day convicted Parkes and placed him on a 12-month intensive correction order.
The sentence will be served in the community and Parkes will also have to complete 50 hours of community service.
The teenager faced Orange Children's Court in August 2022 and received supervised probation for 12 months for causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.
He was also ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months and fined $110 for riding while unlicensed.
