Central Western Daily

Wife slaps husband during fight about marital problems

By Court Reporter
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:30pm
'I thoroughly regret it': Wife slaps husband during fight about marital problems

TEARY-EYED and riddled with nerves is how a woman appeared before court after she slapped her husband across the face during a heated argument about their marriage.

Local News

