Ryan Peacock, Hugh Taylor score centuries as Rugby Union take big lead in first day of BOIDC clash with ORC

By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:38pm
Ryan Peacock and Hugh Taylor more scored centuries on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

RUGBY Union has put together one of its finest battling displays of the season, as both skipper Ryan Peacock and youngster Hugh Taylor hit centuries in the opening day of play on Saturday.

