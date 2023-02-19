Competing at the NSW Country Championships at Dubbo in January, Connor Bennett started at the blocks, determined to make a significant improvement.
Upon finishing his race, he looked up at the board in excitement after running a qualifying time in the under 16s boys 200m race to gain a place in the NSW Squad for the Australian National Athletics Championships.
Understandably, the Year 9 student said he was full of joy upon seeing the result.
"It felt so good that I'd made it to nationals, it's the first time as well," he said.
Bennett will head to Brisbane in March and April with eyes on improvement.
It's an impressive rise for the track specialist, who started participating in Little Athletics in under 8s.
Two years later he was fully committed, training three times a week.
For him, running is just simply something he enjoys and his goal will be to beat the 23.47 personal best he ran at Dubbo.
"I would like to run in the 22 seconds," he said.
To achieve that, a lot of hard work will be ahead.
His training schedule will be busy with just over a month left in preparation and Bennett knows what's in store.
"It's going to be really tough (at nationals), usually there'll be a lot of lactic sessions which is longer sprints to get you a lot fitter," he said.
The man that'll be putting Bennett through his paces is coach Jeremy Wallace who was full of praise for the qualifier's dedication towards his goals.
"I'm super pumped for Connor, he works super hard, leaves no stone unturned and is very dedicated to polishing everything off," he said.
"What he did at Dubbo with his 100m, 200m, and 400m were polished performances, it was very mature and beyond his years in how he managed his races and managed his events across the weekend so he could be right up at the pointy end."
In Bennett's other events at the NSW Country Championships, he finished with a 54.74 time in the 400m along with a 11.82 in the 100m sprint, placing third among the competitors.
The James Sheahan student will also compete in Sydney at the state championships in March at Sydney alongside his brother Hadden and 22 other athletes from the Orange Little Athletics club.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
